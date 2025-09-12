Entire Larkin Water system under boil water advisory, says Township of Spallumcheen

Photo: Township of Spallumcheen Boil water advisory

The entire Larkin Water Service Area is under a boil water advisory, says to the Township of Spallumcheen.

The advisory is in place out of an abundance of caution, and will remain in place until Interior Health is satisfied with the water quality tests.

the reason for the advisory is unknown.

Water users in the Larkin Local Area Service are advised to use alternative water sources such as bottled water or to bring tap water to a boil for 1 minute before use.

Users should also avoid using water from appliances, to boil water even if filtered, not to swallow water when bathing, and to brush teeth with boiled water.

The township said dishwashers are generally safe to use and it is safe to wash clothes as usual.

More information on boil water advisories is available on the Spallumcheen website.