Coldstream approves wheelchair friendly picnic tables at some lake access points
Accessible lake amenities
More accessible lake amenities are coming to Coldstream.
At its regular meeting on Monday, the District of Coldstream decided to “incorporate wheelchair friendly picnic tables at appropriate lake access points as part of yearly parks operations.”
In a news release after the meeting, the district said the popularity of Kalamalka Lake and the variety of users led council to investigate lake access points and consider the best uses/improvements for each location.
“After careful consideration, Council has decided to incorporate wheelchair friendly picnic tables at appropriate lake access points as part of yearly parks operations,” reads the release.
“Council also increased the portable seasonal toilet budget by $4,700 for future years to incorporate wheelchair accessible toilets at Westkal Beach, Kalavista Boat Launch, Kalavista Beach, Kirkland Beach, and Kinloch Boat Launch.”
The district is holding an open house at the community hall, 9909 Kalamalka Road. Residents will be able to provide input on the access points, among other things.
