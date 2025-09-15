Vernon News

'I have no money left': Vernon daycare says it's continually denied provincial funding

Photo: Facebook Little Wonders Daycare

A Vernon childcare provider says she’s been left with no solutions to keep offering discounted childcare as the province continues to deny her funding.

Tera Elliot owns Little Wonders Daycare here in Vernon. She says the province has taken issue with her having a license for the childcare centre she owns and is being denied funding. Elliot said a licensee is the person in charge of ensuring rules and regulations at the daycare meet provincial standards – a manager running the business Elliot owns.

“I was told to do one of two things: either put the business ID in [her licensee’s] name, which is against the law. You can't do that. You can't put a business that you own in somebody else's name,” said Elliot.

“The other option was to close and re-open with me as the licensee, which could be a minimum of four-plus weeks, which also would mean that I would have to quit my school district job.”

She said she’s been denied funding under the Child Care Fee Reduction Initiative for Child Care Operating Funding and Affordable Child Care Benefits. It works out to about $900 per child, which, for a family using services, is paying $600 versus $1,500 per month.

“I had to let the parents know I have to go to the daycare rate of $1,500 because I can't keep going. I have no money left,” she said.

She said she's been fighting to get funding since July, and now Elliot’s worried she’ll lose her home and be forced to close her business.

The Ministry of Education and Childcare said childcare licensing falls under the Ministry of Health, but that it is aware of the situation.

“The ministry has been working with the applicant and the licensee since Aug. 11, when the complete application was received,” said the Ministry in an email. “Options for their business have been provided to allow for the business to align with eligibility requirements.”

Castanet has reached out to the Ministry of Health for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

Elliot said she doesn’t know why her business is being singled out.

“All of [the big childcare centres] run the same, where you can have multiple centres and your licensee is a different person,” she said.

As funding remains denied, she's reached out to Vernon-Lumby MLA Harwinder Sandhu for help.