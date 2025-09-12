Vernon's Pleasant Valley Road re-opening this weekend, according to staff report

Photo: City of Vernon Pleasant Valley Road roundabout rendering

After traffic has been rerouted for months, Pleasant Valley Road is expected to re-open this weekend at 39th Avenue with a brand new roundabout.

In a one-line update to council ahead of its Monday meeting, Vernon staff said the project is complete and scheduled to open on the Sept. 13 weekend.

Construction first began in March, after being delayed about a year due to issues with moving a BC Hydro power pole.

The roundabout replaces the four-way stop that used to be at PV Road and 39th Avenue. Initially, the project was not expected to be completed and the road re-opened until November.

According to a City of Vernon press release, the project has a total cost of $4.83 million. Staff did not include whether the project was on budget, but elected officials have the chance to ask further questions in Monday’s meeting.