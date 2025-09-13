Vernon historian shares vintage conservation film on the Adam’s River

Contributed Francois Arseneault

Today’s trip down memory lane features footage from a prolific B.C. cinematographer.

Vernon-based historian and videographer Francois Arseneault has unearthed early conservation film shot by noted cinematographer Keith McColl on the Adam’s River at the mouth on Shuswap Lake.

McColl’s 16mm film footage was seen in BC tourism films, nature documentaries and television shows from the 1960s through the 80s.

“In this film, he captures fisheries biologists as they catch the fish and harvest eggs to assist in spawning efforts,” said Arsenault. “Much has changed in the past 45 years; however, this footage gives us insight into the ongoing efforts to save salmon stocks back then.”

He said starting in mid-September, the Adam's River Sockeye leaves the Fraser estuary and reached the mouth of the Adams River in approximately 15 days. Their migration route is up the Fraser as far as Lytton, then up the Thompson through the Kamloops and Little Shuswap lakes to Adam's River.

“Throughout the course of their lives, salmon encounter many obstacles. Twice in modern history, landslides have blocked rivers and threatened major stops,” he said.

Arsenault said in order to replenish this most important resource in rivers where the salmon runs have been depleted, fisheries biologists select a producing stream. Eggs are removed from the female salmon and fertilized with sperm from the males. The fertilized eggs are transplanted to rivers with the same characteristics in an attempt to reintroduce the runs.

Today the Adam’s River run is famous with tourists gathering on its shores to witness nature.

Arseneault is always looking for more information on the vintage footage he digs up, and he encourages people to add their input in the comments section on his YouTube page.

Arseneault has an extensive collection of vintage footage, and he is looking for more.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].