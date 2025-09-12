The Kal Eatery in Vernon officially joins Nixon Group

Photo: Chelsey Mutter The Kal pictured on Sept. 12

After months of rumours, the news is official – The Kal in Vernon is now part of the Nixon Hospitality group.

“As an Okanagan locals, we're looking forward to maintaining the heart of what we all know and love about this cherished neighbourhood watering hole,” said the Nixon Group in an email.

“Though there have been some adjustments to the menu, fans of the 100 wing flavours will be relieved to know they're all still available - you just have to ask.”

It’s the second Vernon venture for the group. A Vernon BNA opened at the old Finning building, 1714 Kalamalka Lake Rd., on Feb. 13.

The Kal is also a historic part of the city having first opened as the Kal Hotel in 1892, according to the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives.

In March 2023, during recent renovations to the sports bar, project manager Mike Ullyot said the building’s long history created unique renovation challenges.

He said at the time that the building had undergone multiple renovations, and at some point the building had caught fire, was partially lost and then rebuilt.

Rumours over the Nixon Group purchase have been swirling in Vernon since before the summer. More recently, the group was responding to google reviews confirming the new ownership.

Google reviews have been mixed with some long-time patrons lamenting the changing menu since the ownership change.

“We're very honoured to continue the legacy of this beloved establishment, and hope you'll come say hello!” The group said in an email.