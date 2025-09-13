Vernon's Lincoln Lanes looking for liquor license

Photo: realtor.ca Vernon's Lincoln Lanes

Vernon’s bowling alley is hoping to soon sell liquor – and is looking for city support.

Vernonites may remember Lincoln Lanes making headlines in August 2023 when owners wanted the City of Vernon to purchase the alley. That’s after it had been on the market since September 2022.

The crux of the issue with selling the space was that the area it sat on was zoned for multi-family housing by the city, which meant it was prohibited from opening a restaurant or selling liquor.

At the time, the bowling alley said it would need to subsidize the lanes with a restaurant and/or alcohol sales.

Since that 2022 request was denied, the city has updated its zoning bylaw. Now the lanes are in a Commercial Mixed Use zone, which allows food and beverage service and includes the sale of alcoholic beverages.

City staff are recommending council let the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch know that it supports the liquor license. Elected officials will be able to discuss the item at Monday’s council meeting.

Lincoln Lanes is looking to serve liquor from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. daily, a shortened time frame that was amended after receiving public concerns.

The city also requested public feedback on the license and received three comments supporting the proposal and three comments against it.