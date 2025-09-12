Chair lift art installation planned for Vernon progressing, says city

Photo: Contributed Rendering of art installation

Vintage chair lift benches from SilverStar Mountain Resort will soon be displayed at an almost-complete roundabout project in Vernon.

According to a City of Vernon staff report submitted to council ahead of Monday’s meeting, the chairs are expected to be installed this November.

SilverStar Mountain Resort donated the old yellow and green chairs from the old lift for the project. The goal of the art installation is to celebrate the city's ski mountain culture.

The rest of the roundabout project at SilverStar Road and Phoenix Drive is expected to be completed this month.

According to the report, all of the roadwork for the project is complete and workers are now focused on construction of the centre of the roundabout where the chairs will hang.

“Installation of the art piece, the concrete base for the pole and chair, and surrounding landscaping is scheduled for the week of Sep. 15,” reads the report, which also says the pole and chair will be installed in November.

The city has previously said the chair installation is within the project’s existing budget of $1.9 million according to a December 2024 news release.