Vernon couple in triathlons around the country to raise money for ALS almost done

Photo: Tri'ing to end ALS The couple have been on the road for the last 4.5 months.

A Vernon couple has completed 17 triathlons over the last four-and-a-half months and now have just one left to complete.

Donna Bartel and Mike Pearson have travelled 24,000 kilometres across Canada competing in various triathlons. The two are raising money for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) societies across Canada through PROJECT HOPE

So far, the couple has raised $35,000. Half of the funds will be used for patient services in B.C. and the other half will go to PROJECT HOPE.

“Donna and Mike have decided to resurrect a new “Tri’ing to End ALS” to continue to give support and hope to those living with ALS,” said the Tri’ing to End ALS website.

Their final race is the Cultus Lake Triathlon tomorrow, Sept. 14.

Throughout the journey, Bartel and Pearson have covered the cost of travel, triathlon entry fees, food, gas, and camping fees.

More information about the couple can be found here.