Vernon News

New exhibit featuring animals coming to Headbones Gallery

Animals at Headbones

Photo: Kate Tooke The opening reception is on Sept. 27.

A new exhibition is coming to Headbones Gallery featuring different animals.

Entanglement is put together by Vernon artist and farmer Kate Tooke, and looks to explore the contradictory relationship between humans, animals, and their land.

“Entanglements holds space for tension. It honours animals not as symbols or objects, but as sovereign beings, who are layered, resilient, and intertwined with us in ways that defy easy answers,” reads a press release.

According to the release, viewers are invited to step into the messy intersections of care, harm, reverence, and grief.

Tooke's different art pieces come from years of personal upheaval, illness, and loss on her farm. Her website says Tooke's art "shares her life with her husband, dogs, cats, horses and chickens."

The opening reception at Headbones Gallery, 6700 Old Kamloops Rd., is on Sept. 27 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The exhibition runs until Nov. 1.