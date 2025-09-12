Sponsor a Senior campaign launches in the North Okanagan

Photo: Ben Low-On Good Food Box

Good Food Box and Community Foundation North Okanagan are partnering to help seniors around the Okanagan through a program called Sponsor a Senior.

People can donate funds for either small or large boxes to seniors for a year. The small boxes come with fruits and vegetables while the big boxes feature bread, eggs and an additional produce item.

These boxes are then delivered to seniors once a month.

“What you see from that is a ton of seniors that really look forward to this. Every month they rely on that box of food coming,” said Good Food Box president, Christine Fraser.

This year's campaign is coming at a time where Seniors Tin Cup has planned another protest to raise the Guaranteed Income Supplement for seniors.

When asked about the boxes, Carole Fawcett with Seniors Tin Cup told Castanet this program is fabulous as it helps seniors around the North Okanagan.

Fraser has previously delivered food boxes for the Good Food Box campaign, she told Castanet these boxes are vital for seniors in need.

“It's a bit of a check-in for seniors. It has a lot of great benefits and I think it's important the seniors in our communities feel supported,” said Fraser.

The Good Food Box is available to more than just seniors. The program delivers fresh produce monthly to the community at lower prices than the supermarkets through community partnerships.

People can donate to the Sponsor a Senior campaign through the website or through e-transfer at [email protected]. Anyone who donates will receive a tax receipt.