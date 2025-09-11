Committee looking for 'Buy Okanagan' push in Regional District of North Okanagan plan update

Photo: Chelsey Mutter File photo of farmland in the RDNO

An updated plan looking at the future of agriculture in the North Okanagan is being developed, and a volunteer committee recently gave feedback on the plan.

Regional District of North Okanagan planning manager Laura Frank said in an email that the regional agricultural plan review is still in its initial stages. It’s an update to the RDNO’s previous plan which had been endorsed in 2015.

Frank said members of the Regional Agricultural Advisory Committee gave comments on the plan at a Sept. 4 meeting.

Some notable comments include a desire to work with other regional districts, First Nations, and agricultural advisory committees in the Okanagan during the review process. Committee members said they want to ensure collaboration and an opportunity to localize the food system within the basin.

There’s also hopes to work with the province and push a regional “Buy Okanagan” brand/identity on a larger scale. Franks said one comment thought this might need to be a political conversation to garner support, as the province is focused on the “Buy BC” campaign.

During the discussion, there was a push to look for ways residents can buy directly from local farmers, local grocers sourcing from producers in the North Okanagan, or the ability to go and buy on-farm.

“The existing Agricultural Plan vision statement is up for review. The committee was asked to provide feedback, and a new statement reflecting the current goals and direction will be drafted,” said Frank in an email.

RDNO communications officer Stacey Raftus said the Regional Agricultural Advisory Committee members are volunteers and not RDNO directors.