Enderby's Black Isle Farms hosting popular event featuring whisky and Clydesdale horses

Whiskers & Whisky is back

Photo: Black Isle Farms Horse Drawn Okanagan is hosting its second annual scotch-tasting event, Whiskers & Whisky, at Black Isle Farms in Enderby, Saturday, Sept. 20

It's almost time to giddy-up and drink up.

Horse Drawn Okanagan is hosting its second annual scotch-tasting event, Whiskers & Whisky, at Black Isle Farms in Enderby, Saturday, Sept. 20.

It’s a celebration of a few favourite Scottish traditions including visiting with beautiful Clydesdale horses and enjoying some of the best whisky in the region.

“Whisky truly is a vital element of social gatherings and celebrations, and our horses bring people together through the events we host every year. Combining the two seemed only natural. We were so thrilled at the turn out last year, we had to offer at the event again,” said Kelly MacIntosh, event co-ordinator.

The tasting will be led by Andrew Laird, of Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery who will guide guests through the different qualities of each of the four selections available including: Single Malt Whisky, Irish Whiskey, Scotch Whisky and Bourbon-Style Whiskey.

Guests will also take in a wagon ride with the Clydesdales, bagpipe music by a member of the Kalamalka Highlanders Pipe Band and Scottish-themed appetizers served out of a Vintage Horse Trailer Bar.

“You don’t have to be a whisky connoisseur to attend. If you are just learning about scotch or you’ve attended plenty of tastings before, there is always something to learn. Come and enjoy a dram of whisky, the company of impressive draft horses, and some of the tastes and sounds of Scotland. Slainte Mhalth,” MacIntosh said.

If you’d like to watch the horses being harnessed, farm gates open at 3 p.m., the first tasting starts at 4 p.m., and the event wraps up when the sun goes down. Seating is available at a long table and guests will be supplied with tasting cards. Non-alcoholic drinks are also available.

Tickets are $75 + GST per person, and are available online. Pre-registration is required.