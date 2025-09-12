Sabre wasps lay egg to eat horntail wasp larvae alive, found in the Okanagan

When Ken Webster spotted a gangly black and yellow wasp near his Okanagan home, he was perplexed as to what it was doing.

He wasn't sure “if it was eating bugs somehow, or laying eggs” as it moved along a piece of wood.

Turns out, it was sort of doing both.

Okanagan bug expert Steve Ball Sr., with Bugmaster Pest Control in Kelowna, said the sabre wasp was drilling a hole to lay her eggs in.

The sabre wasp is usually found around wood piles or dead logs as their food source is the larvae of a wood-boring wasp, the horntail wasp.

“Ichneumons often locate their host species by ‘smelling’ them and this is exactly what sabre wasps do,” Ball said. “Female sabre wasps locate the wood-boring larvae of the huge and beautiful horntail wasp by using their antennae to detect scents that emanate from the larvae’s wooden tunnels.”

Ball said when the female sabre wasp locates a promising site, she starts tapping on the surface of the wood with her antennae.

“She then uses her long egg-laying tail to drill a ‘probe’ hole. She may drill a few probe holes before deciding on an appropriate position, and then drills as deep as she can,” he said. “After 30-60 minutes, if successful, she will breach the tunnel wall, sting the larvae and then lay an egg on its body. With the larvae paralyzed by the sting, it awaits the inevitable demise of being consumed alive by the sabre wasp grub. Nature can be brutal some times."

As scientists learned about the amazing lifestyles of wood-boring wasps a question arose: How can such small and seemingly fragile animals drill through wood?

“It turns out that the cuticle (outer ‘skin’) on their wood-boring body parts contain zinc and/or manganese metals, which can make up to 10 per cent of the weight of the body part. These metals make the cuticle strong and prevent it wearing down during drilling,” Ball said.

“If you find a female, she will exhibit a long stinger-like tail that looks menacing. In fact, the appendage is an ovipositor used to lay the eggs.”

The sabre wasp is harmless to humans.

Have you had a close encounter of the insect kind? Email us a picture or video and we may feature it as our Bug of the Week.