Photo: VSAR Vernon Search and Rescue takes ownership of new truck.

Vernon Search and Rescue has a new set of wheels.

“Our brand-new Ford F550 cab and chassis has officially rolled into Watkin Motors here in Vernon,” said a post on the VSAR Facebook page. “This beauty is destined to become VSAR’s next command truck, stepping in to replace our old faithful that’s been serving us for the past 25+ years and which our operational needs have outgrown.”

The truck will now head to Surrey to Intercontinental Truck Body, where it will be transformed with a custom-built command body.

“If all goes according to plan, you’ll see it in service in mid 2026 — and we can’t wait to show it off,” the post said

“A huge shoutout to Watkin Motors for supporting us and special thanks to Kevin Murota for making the process as painless as possible — he’s been awesome to work with.”

VSAR also thanked the community for helping to fund the new truck through fundraising events and donations.