Museum and Archives of Vernon presents legacy of women’s suffrage in the Okanagan

The enduring legacy of women’s suffrage will be featured at a new exhibit in the Museum and Archives of Vernon.

Timed with Gender Equality Week, the museum presents Votes, Voices, Victory! The Lasting Legacy of Women’s Suffrage in the Okanagan.

Museum officials say it is the first full-length exhibition to examine this pivotal movement in the region.

Drawing on the museum’s collections, the exhibition traces the enduring impact of suffrage beyond the ballot, showing how early campaigns laid the foundation for later feminist movements — from reproductive rights and workplace equity to the rise of intersectional theory.

Visitors are invited to reflect on how these struggles shaped 20th- and 21st-century activism, and how the pursuit of equality remains unfinished today.

"By examining suffrage alongside the feminist movements that followed, this exhibition shows that the fight for equality is an ongoing story — one that each generation must take up in new ways,” says curator Cassidy Latimer. “My hope is to empower young girls, women, and gender-diverse people, while fostering civic awareness among today’s youth.”

“Votes, Voices, Victory! is part of the MAV’s broader initiative to expand representation, increase accessibility, and create cultural experiences that extend beyond a single exhibition space,” said a press release from the museum.

Earlier this year, the MAV launched its virtual exhibition, Women at Work: A Century of Change in Vernon, as the first step in this initiative.

Complementary programming, including film screenings, school activities and community events will accompany the exhibition throughout its run.

“Women are half the population. They deserve half the representation in the museum,” said Latimer. “I’m excited for this new chapter and the conversations it will spark in the community.”

The exhibit runs from Sept. 25 to Feb. 28, with a ticketed opening reception on the 25 and a screening of the acclaimed movie “Suffragette” at the Towne Theater Oct. 8.

More information can be found on the museum’s website.