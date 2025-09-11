Vernon Search and Rescue Bike Team conduct realistic trainer session

Photo: Facebook You can't become an elite group of volunteers without extensive training, and that is exactly what members of Vernon Search and Rescue spent their Wednesday evening doing.

You can't become an elite group of volunteers without extensive training, and that is exactly what members of Vernon Search and Rescue spent their Wednesday evening doing.

A post on the VSAR Facebook page said members of the VSAR Bike Team ran a realistic training scenario — a hasty search for a fictional missing person in the BX area.

“We tackled varied terrain on our e-bikes (hill climbs, descents, winding double-tracks and road segments), all performed as the darkness of early autumn descended upon us,” the post said.

Throughout the evening, the team honed critical search and rescue skills including navigation and route planning, radio communications, clue awareness and tracking, situational awareness and safe e-bike operations.

“To keep everyone sharp, a surprise first-aid scenario was thrown in, pushing the team to make solid decisions under pressure — just like in a real emergency,” the post said.

“These trainings sessions are vital to ensure we’re ready when a call comes in — whether it’s a lost hiker, a missing child, or a medical emergency deep in the backcountry.”

And with darkness coming earlier than the summer months, VSAR encourages all outdoor users to always carry at least one light source other than a cell as the battery on the communications device is needed for reaching out for help.