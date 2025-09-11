Predator Ridge soon to boast being the first golf resort with a Canadian-manufactured golf cart fleet

Photo: Predator Ridge Simolo golf cart pictured at Predator Ridge Resort

Predator Ridge Resort is teaming up with Simolo, a Vernon-based manufacturer specializing in electric golf carts, for an all Canadian fleet.

The news comes about a month after Simolo purchased a 42,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in Spallumcheen.

According to a news release issued Thursday morning, Predator Ridge will soon be the first golf resort in the country to have its entire 200-cart fleet provided by a Canadian manufacturer.

“This collaboration not only supports local jobs and growth, but also reflects our ongoing commitment to doing things differently at Predator Ridge - in this case, offering a product and scale of innovation that hasn’t been seen yet in Canada,” said Rod Cochrane, general manager of Predator Ridge Resort.

Simolo will also set up permanent sales and service operations directly in the Predator Ridge community.

Predator Ridge said in the release the collaboration aims to reduce the need for traditional vehicles within the resort to help with roadway safety, and lower emissions.

The vehicles will hit the roads at Predator Ridge at the beginning of the 2026 season. While designed for course use, the carts are street-legal on approved roads at up to 40km/h.

“This is an incredible milestone for both Predator Ridge and Canadian manufacturing. While this fleet is golf-specific, Predator Ridge is helping us shine a spotlight on the broader Lifestyle Vehicle movement in Canada,” said Jeffery Holomis, CEO of Simolo Customs. “And for residents, having a manufacturer on-site for both sales and service is a level of support that simply doesn’t exist anywhere else.”

The news release says these street-legal low speed vehicles are still emerging in Canada, and this partnership aims to help change that.