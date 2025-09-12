Expert says red tape in municipalities, including Vernon, a challenge for developers

Photo: Pixels It is up to elected officials to reduce red tape for developers.

When it comes to dealing with red tape, Patrick Giesbrecht knows what he is talking about.

As the head of Giesbrecht & Company, the expert in public and government relations deals with different levels of government throughout the province, including here in Vernon.

He's noticed businesses or construction companies dealing with municipal and regional district levels of government struggle to get timely project approvals.

Policies, rules and regulations vary from government to government, and businesses have expressed frustration with getting approval for projects in Vernon. Giesbrecht said changes must come from the top down and there “must be a political will” to change the process.

He points out city and regional district staff are operating within the parameters they are given by elected officials who are the ones that ultimately approve those parameters.

And when city policy butts up against regional district policy, the waters become even more muddied, with each government body having their own rules and regulations.

Giesbrecht said there is often a lack of cohesion between the two bodies of government, making for a red tape quagmire for the developer.

And the only way to improve that is for political leaders to make changes.

Giesbrecht said city councils “need to take ownership of creating the policy changes required to house more people in our cities.”

And that is the crux of the issue.

The province is setting increased housing starts for the communities around the province, but that is much easier said than done.

In various communities, including Vernon, Giesbrecht has found red tape a hindrance to building those homes.

Housing needed in Vernon

In May, British Columbia set new housing targets for a group of 10 more municipalities with the goal of meeting housing demands in the province. It's the fourth group of communities in the expanded housing-targets program which includes nearly 2,000 homes be built in Vernon.

The orders aim to boost housing supply by about 40,000 homes over the next five years, the Housing Ministry said in a news release.

The ministry said each municipality has been given five-year targets, which began on Sept. 1 and reflect 75 per cent of their estimated housing needs.

It said each has been given a set of guidelines that recommend the number of units by size, and how many should be owned or rentals.

Vernon city council moved to create a task force to lobby upper levels of government for land to be used for affordable housing.

The group will have Coun. Kari Gares, Coun. Brian Guy and Mayor Victor Cumming “lobby the provincial and federal governments for potential land contributions for future non-market housing.”

Based on a housing needs assessment report published by the city in November 2024, non-market housing is typically built and operated by non-profit groups. Groups typically receive funding from the government, in B.C. it often comes from BC Housing.

“This housing form has below market costs and may be targeted to specific groups or demographics; it may also have additional supports or community programming,” reads the report.

The report found Vernon has seen a “consistent growing unmet demand for non-market housing options over the past five years.”

The city said it will need to build 5,933 houses by 2031, of which 25 per cent will need to be non-market rentals.

Non-market housing is different from subsidized housing, which are based on renters with incomes under $20,000 and includes the unhoused population.