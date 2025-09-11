Vernon's Caetani Centre holds second annual charity golf and gala

Ben Low-On

Golfers took to the course Tuesday at the Rise Resort for the second annual Caetani Centre Charity Classic.

This year, the fundraiser saw 71 golfers and raised approximately $30,000.

The charity classic had golfers playing in a Texas scramble format on holes 10 through 18. The event also featured a charity dinner and silent auction.

“We wanted to diversify a little bit and introduce people who maybe are not familiar with the Caetani Center already. It being the Okanagan, a lot, a lot of people love to golf,” said Caetani Centre executive director Laisha Rosnau.

This is one of the charity events held to support the centre. The Caetani Centre’s biggest fundraiser is called The Splash, which features a dinner and local art.

The Caetani Centre is an art gallery with different programs available in visual arts, literacy, and multimedia. The centre gets its name from Sveva Caetani, an Italian artist who settled in Vernon after immigrating from Italy.

