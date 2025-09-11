Lumby Men's Shed partnering with Sleep in Heavenly Peace Vernon to build beds

Photo: File photo On Saturday, the Lumby Men's Shed is partnering with Sleep in Heavenly Peace Vernon to build 25 beds for children in need in our area.

The build will take place at Sheardowns parking lot on Highway 6.

All 15 of the the Canadian Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapters are building beds on the same day.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a Canadian non-profit organization who’s goal is to provide new twin and bunk beds, including a new mattress and bedding to children that have no beds of their own.

The public is invited to help build the beds and can register here.