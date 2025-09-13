Vernon News

North Okanagan Friendship Centre Society hosting Path Together: Truth & Reconciliation Gathering

Honouring the survivors

Photo: North Okanagan Friendship Centre Society The North Okanagan Friendship Centre Society is inviting the public to take part in honouring survivors of the darkest chapter in Canadian history.

The North Okanagan Friendship Centre Society is inviting the public to take part in honouring survivors of the darkest chapter in Canadian history.

The downtown centre, 2904 29 Ave., is hosting the Walking the Path Together: Truth & Reconciliation Gathering on Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lunch will be served and there will be a craft that will emphasize the truth and reconciliation journey together as a community, as well as ceremony, guest speakers and opportunity to learn.

Participants are reminded to wear their orange shirts in solidarity and remembrance.

Sept. 30 marks the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, and honours the children who never returned home and survivors of residential schools, as well as their families and communities.

The news release says public commemoration of the tragic and painful history and ongoing impacts of residential schools is a vital component of the reconciliation process.

Government records show more than 150,000 children were forced to attend residential schools, and many survivors detailed the horrific abuse they suffered to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

An estimated 6,000 children died while attending the schools, although experts say the actual number could be much higher.