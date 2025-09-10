City of Vernon issues a request for information for additions to Pleasant Valley Cemetery

Photo: City of Vernon The City of Vernon is looking for advice on making additions to the Pleasant Valley Cemetery.

The City of Vernon is looking for information on making additions to the Pleasant Valley Cemetery.

“This notice of Request for Information is issued by The Corporation of the City of Vernon for the purposes of gathering information about the marketplace to assist in the determination of future purchasing options or requirements,” a post by the city said.

“Respondents are asked to provide general insights and any applicable information to suggest what the City should consider in the development of a new Columbarium and Natural (Green) Burial area within Pleasant Valley Cemetery.”

A columbarium is a structure for the reverential and usually public storage of funerary urns holding cremated remains. The niches are typically sealed and can be marked with the deceased's name and dates

To read the full request for information, click here.

Castanet has reached out to the City of Vernon for more information.