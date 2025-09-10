Striking public sector workers looking to share info with Vernonites

Photo: Chelsey Mutter BCGEU workers in Vernon sharing information with the public.

BC General Employees' Union employees are looking to share information about the job action with Vernonites.

It’s not a picket line, those haven't hit Vernon yet, but rather a way for workers to answer questions and share information about the strike.

The group told Castanet they’re based out of Victoria and work remotely in Vernon. On Wednesday, they decided to hold the information gathering rather than travel to the Kelowna picket line or attend the virtual one.

People with yellow flags can be seen walking around Civic Memorial Park, and a tent is set up by the shade sail.

What's the strike over?

It’s the second week of job action after contract negotiations between the government and BCGEU broke down in July. The previous contract expired on March 31, and the union says workers need better wages amid the affordability crisis.

BCGEU is looking for an 8.25 per cent wage increase over two years, which would be four per cent in the first year and 4.25 per cent in the second year. The government says it’s offered a 4.5 per cent increase over two years.

According to the BCGEU, it has 34,000 members employed by the provincial public service. These workers include wildfire firefighters, social workers, correctional officers and sheriffs, administrative workers and conservation officers.

Yesterday, the union expanded its picket lines to include 22 sites with more than 4,000 workers on strike.

In the BC Interior, Kamloops, Kelowna and Williams Lake have picket lines.

Castanet has reached out to the union for an update and information on the potential of a Vernon picket line, but they did not immediately respond.

If Vernon were to join the picket line, then the public could expect job action outside of somewhere like Service BC, 3201 30 St.

-with files from The Canadian Press