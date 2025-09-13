Vernon News

Vernon's NexusBC Community Resource Centre hosting Aging Well Expo

Helping seniors age well

Vernon's NexusBC Community Resource Centre wants to help people age well.

Older adults, caregivers, and community members interested in healthy aging are invited to the Aging Well Expo Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Vernon Recreation Centre.

Organized by NexusBC Community Resource Centre, the Aging Well Expo takes place on National Seniors Day and connects residents with local services, supports and products that make aging easier.

This year’s expo will feature more than 30 exhibitors representing health care, financial and legal services, housing, physical care, wellness and lifestyle supports.

Attendees can meet directly with experts, discover programs and access trusted information from organizations across Vernon and area.

Admission is free and open to the public.

“Healthy aging takes a community, and the Aging Well Expo is about connecting people with the right resources at the right time,” said Lee Brinkman with NexusBC. “Whether you’re an older adult, a caregiver, or planning ahead, this event brings together a wide range of local services under one roof.”

Registered exhibitors include Alzheimer Society of BC, Interior Health Authority, Home For Dinner, Martin Estate & Injury Law, Silver Springs Seniors Community, Vernon Optometry, Wells Gray Tours, and many, many more.

Event sponsors are Rockwell Audiology and Southward Medical Supplies.

Organizations and businesses that provide services or supports for older adults can still apply for exhibitor tables, but space is limited.

Registration closes Sept. 16, or sooner if full.

For table applications and event details, click here.