So called 'grabby grannies' target Vernon Teach and Learn, says shop

UPDATE 3:56 p.m.

A pair of women dubbed the grabby grannies by Vernon Teach and Learn were caught on camera appearing to steal from the store, and now Vernon RCMP are investigating.

Const. Chris Terleski, with the Vernon RCMP, said in an email Mounties received a copy of the video and are continuing to investigate.

On Sept. 9 at about 7 p.m., police received a report of the theft, Terleski said the theft took place at about 3 p.m. that day.

ORIGINAL 4 a.m.

A Vernon store says a pair of so-called grabby grannies have been stealing from them periodically over the past year.

Vernon Teach and Learn posted a video to Facebook captioned "Grabby Grannies, watch out Vernon." In it, two older women can be seen walking through the shop with large bags and appear to be stuffing items in their bags.

Teach and Learn told Castanet the incident happened on Sept. 9 between 3 and 3:30 p.m. and that the women took close to $75 worth of items, including toy cars and candy.

“You don't want to judge people for shoplifting. At their age, you would assume they would know better,” said Janessa Henke with Vernon Teach and Learn.

Vernon Teach and Learn is currently filing a police report on the incident.

Trevor Henke with Vernon Teach and Learn told Castanet that this isn’t the first time this has happened with this pair of women. Henke said they've come into the store every 2-3 months in the past year.

"It might be $75 today, but if you times that by a few times a year, it's a couple hundred dollars,” said Trevor Henke.

To try and stop future ordeals, Vernon Teach and Learn will be taking increased measures to tighten security including asking patrons to leave large bags at the door.

“It's how we can screen the ones that are here to shop nicely, or those that are here to rip us off,” said Henke.