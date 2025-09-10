Cops for Kids riders will stop in Vernon Saturday

Photo: File photo Cops for Kids 2025 will be peddling their way into Vernon Satuday.

“The riders will be on day nine of their incredible 10-day journey across the region; raising vital funds and awareness for local children facing medical, physical or traumatic crisis,” Vernon RCMP Cpl. Tania Finn said in a press release.

“This annual ride is more than just a cycling event — it’s a powerful display of dedication, compassion, and community spirit. Our team of police officers and supporters have spent months training and fundraising, all to support the families who need it most. We couldn’t be prouder of their commitment.”

People are invited to show their support and celebrate the participant's efforts.

“Throughout their 10-day journey, the team has visited 26 communities including Vernon to meet with local families and share hope and encouragement,” Finn said.

“Let’s come together, cheer them on, and help change lives — one pedal stroke at a time.”

* a previous version of this story incorrectly stated the ride was coming to Vernon on Sunday, when in fact, it is Saturday. Castanet regrets the error.