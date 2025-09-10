Noble Canyon Wildfire 'interesting' to action with jurisdictions

Photo: BCWS Noble Canyon Wildfire on Sept. 6 south flank looking north

Fighting the Noble Canyon Wildfire burning in Lavington has proven to be a team effort, according to BC Wildfire Service.

BCWS information officer Taylor Stewart Shantz said the wildfire has been an “interesting” one, and even with the fire listed as under control it remains a tandem action with Lavington Fire crews.

“Usually when a fire starts it's well within a fire department's jurisdiction or it's very much on Crown Land and so one agency is assisting the other,” said Stewart Shantz. “But in this case, it was so close and the fire continued to burn in both jurisdictions – it really has been more of a team environment on this one.”

Typically, BCWS remands control of fires back to the main jurisdiction once they’re under control – as the organization did with handing back the Boltres Creek fire to Vernon Fire rescue Services. In this case, because the fire is so split in the jurisdictions, both BCWS and Lavington Fire remain on scene actioning the fire.

The update comes after the public noticed hotspots in the area on Tuesday night. Stewart Shantz said smoke coming from within the perimeter of the fire is to be expected.

“Crews continue to conduct mop up activities today,” said Stewart Shantz. “The public, while we're conducting those mop up activities, can expect to see some activity from inside the fire, especially as we get into the heat of the afternoon and things start to dry out and warm up.”

Any sort of fire activity spotted outside of the black burned area of the fire; burning happening in the green should be reported to BCWS at 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 on a cell.