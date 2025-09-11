Vernon's North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society launches domestic violence program

Photo: Pixels North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society is launching a program to help deal with domestic violence.

Making Relationships Safe - Counselling and Support for Men is a free and voluntary group designed for men 18 and older who have used, or are at risk of using violence in relationships.

Open to all backgrounds, the program offers a safe, respectful and non-judgmental space to explore healthier ways of relating and to build non-violent, trusting family dynamics.

“With growing calls across the province to recognize gender-based violence as an epidemic, programs like Making Relationships Safe play a vital role in prevention,” said Dean Francks, executive director of NOYFSS. “Helping men take meaningful steps toward change is deeply aligned with our mission of strengthening the family through healthy relationships.”

Participants will engage in both individual and group counselling, where they will be supported in reflecting on harmful behaviours, taking accountability and learning practical skills to foster respectful relationships.

The group will also build a supportive community of men who share experiences, learn from one another and hold each other accountable.

“We want to help men lead with respect, build trust, and create safety for the people they care about most,” said program facilitator Ben McLean. “Intake appointments are currently being scheduled, and men interested in participating are welcome to self-refer or can be referred by a support worker or community agency.”

In addition to this initiative, NOYFSS is offering a range of fall groups focused on parenting support, youth development, and conflict resolution, each designed to promote well-being for families in the North Okanagan.

To register or learn more, contact NOYFSS at 250-545-3572 or [email protected].