Regulator takes control of Vernon, B.C. law firm

A Vernon lawyer who was already suspended for a decade has agreed to turn over his law firm to the profession’s regulator.

Leonard Marriott consented to a court order last week that saw the Law Society of BC take control of North Valley Law to “manage, arrange for the conduct of, and if appropriate, terminate the law practice.”

Earlier this year, Marriott agreed to hand in his licence to practise law for 10 years following findings of professional misconduct.

The Law Society filed a court petition last month seeking to take control of Marriott’s law firm over a lack of evidence that he had indeed closed his practice.

“Marriott continues to hold trust funds in a solicitor’s trust account and it does not appear there is a practicing lawyer with signing authority on the account to properly deal with those funds,” the society’s petition said.

The document said the regulator is carrying out an additional investigation into Marriott’s conduct as he dealt with a client, identified as MB.

"From the said investigation and a review of various records, it appears that Mr. Marriott borrowed funds from MB, caused a 50% interest in MB's residence to be transferred to Mr. Marriott and MB as joint tenants, which allowed a creditor of Mr. Marriott's to register an encumbrance against the residence, and prepared a will, executed by MB, naming him as executor and leaving him a 75% interest in her estate.”

The law society’s allegations related to MB have not been tested in court. In response to a separate civil lawsuit on the matter filed by MB and two of her siblings, Marriott denied the allegations and filed a counterclaim for defamation.

Past findings of misconduct

A panel found Marriott liable in December 2024 for mishandling the execution of a will and improperly withdrawing funds as an executor.

The panel ordered Marriott to return the relatively “substantive” $71,149.12 in executor fees to his trust account.

A panel also found in February that Marriott misled the courts by knowingly filing false information pertaining to estate planning for an elderly client.

Marriott chalked it up to an “honest mistake.” The law society alleged incompetence.

The panel also found Marriott erroneously severed the client’s property in half, causing a legal headache at the land titles office. He also failed to properly communicate the error to the client.

The panel said it was at one point “flummoxed” by Marriott’s response, and ultimately found that he was not credible.

Marriott and the society then reached a settlement that saw the lawyer agree to the ban of 10 years.

