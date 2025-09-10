Historic boy scout deaths an ongoing reminder of the importance of clearing unexploded ordnances

Photo: RDNO Picture overlooking Rose's Pond where development is planned.

It’s been more than six decades since two Vernon Boy Scouts were killed by an unexploded mortar bomb during a work party in the Commonage, but their memory still serves as a safety reminder when discussing development.

The deaths were raised during the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee meeting on Sept. 3, as elected officials discussed natural spaces development planned near Rose’s Pond by Commonage Road.

The area had previously been used for munitions testing.

In the meeting, Bob Fleming, Regional District of North Okanagan director, mentioned the death of a fellow classmate who had hit an unexploded ordnance with an axe when he’d been in elementary school.

When Castanet reached out to the Department of National Defence about the death, it sent details about an incident from 1963.

“On 16 March 1963, two boys were killed, and a third boy injured when a two-inch mortar bomb that they discovered near Rose’s Pond exploded,” said Kened Sadiku, DND media relations, in an email.

“The boys were part of a work party with the 5th Vernon Boy Scout troop who were clearing land on which to construct a cabin. The Scout Master was not aware that the property was formerly a Second World War firing range.”

Sadiku said during a coroners inquest into the deaths, the commanding officer at Camp Vernon said, “there was nothing on army files to say exactly what types of ammunition had been used in this district, although fragments indicated the use of infantry weapons.”

The camp had been used as grazing land for about 150 head of cattle, which had grazed without incident for about four years before the boys’ death.

Development planning underway

UXO’s are not uncommon in the Greater Vernon area due to its long military history and past live-fire exercises.

“This area has a storied history of military training punctuated by the tragic deaths of several local children as a result of interactions with unexploded explosive ordnance,” Sadiku said.

In a report submitted to GVAC, RDNO staff say the planned development is to build a safe and sustainable trail network. Preliminary research shows the area was heavily used for munitions training and has not been cleared by DND or the Province.

Staff are unsure exactly how much UXO work will be needed in the development, but expects it to cost upwards of $100,000.

RDNO staff said the work is the responsibility of landowners. The DND said responsibility is shared, and landowners “are not left alone” to ensure lands are used in a safe manner with respect to UXOs.

DND pointed to its UXO Legacy Sites Program, aimed at mitigating UXO risks at areas such as the Commonage.

The RDNO is suggesting a number of precautions, but staff and elected officials said the planned walking trails pose a low risk to set off a UXO.

The committee agreed to raise the plan to the RDNO board of directors, recommending staff seek First Nations engagement before beginning application processes.

The current Rose's Pond development plan can be read online, here.