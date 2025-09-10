Another protest planned for Vernon to help seniors in the Okanagan

Ben Low-On

Another protest has been organized to help seniors in the Okanagan.

“It’s just to draw attention to the fact that there are too many seniors who live in poverty. When I say poverty, I mean below $25,000 a year,” said Seniors Tin Cup organizer, Carole Fawcett.

The protest is being put on by the Seniors Tin Cup, a group pushing for an increase to the Guaranteed Income Supplement and raising awareness for cost of living issues seniors face.

When asked if she has seen anything be done by the new federal government since the election Carole Fawcett said she has seen no changes, good or bad.

“We're not invisible. We need help and we need more money. We cannot live on what we are given,” said Fawcett.

Once this protest is finished, Fawcett said Seniors Tin Cup will continue advocating for change through a letter campaign. The letters will be aimed at the different levels of government in Canada.

“You've got to recognize seniors. They're the ones that built this country and have done a lot,” said Fawcett.

The next protest will be held on Sept. 19 in Vernon at the intersection of 30 Ave and Highway 97 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

More information about Seniors Tin Cup can be found here.