Okanagan man claims various instances of police assault while in B.C. jails

Photo: BC Government Okanagan Correctional Centre.

An Okanagan man convicted of dousing a Mountie in gasoline and threatening to set him on fire is now bringing claims of police assault to the province's top court.

In February 2024, Blake Dergez was found guilty of assault with a weapon and uttering threats, and later sentenced to 13 months in prison. Dergez attempted to appeal the conviction and jail sentence, but it was dismissed.

Now, in a notice of civil claim filed in the B.C. Supreme Court this week, Dergez claims he was assaulted by sheriffs during his trial and subsequent time in custody.

According to the claim, on Sept. 21, 2023, Dergez was transferred from the Okanagan Correctional Facility to the Vernon courthouse to give evidence. He alleges he was woken up at 4 a.m., six hours before his court appearance, and kept in a discharge unit with no food or water for several hours.

At about 7 a.m., the claim says Dergez was assaulted by a deputy sheriff identified only as John Doe defendant, who “applied force to the plaintiff without cause, and far in excess of that required under the circumstances.”

“The John Doe defendant, transported [Dergez] from Oliver to Vernon, handcuffed behind his back, while unable to brace himself from being slammed into the sides of the transport vehicle, resulting in significant injury,” reads the claim.

His suit names the minister of Public Safety And Solicitor General, B.C.'s Attorney General, and wardens at the Okanagan, Kamloops Regional and Fraser Regional Correctional Centres among others, including 10 John Does.

Dergez claims further unfair treatment while in jail, including various malicious separate confinement instances, a sheriff unjustly seizing his possessions, and being locked in a so-called sweat box for about 90 minutes in 37 C weather.

It’s not the first time Dergez alleges police mistreatment against him. In a letter to Castanet in December 2021, Dergez wrote during the incident resulting in his 2024 conviction, he’d been the victim of assault and police brutality.

It all stems from a bizarre case where Degrez was contacted by police following reports of someone shining a laser pointer at passing airplanes at Kelowna International Airport.

Dergez writes in his claim that he was released from custody on May 6.

The Ministry of Attorney General said it cannot comment on the matter, as it is in active litigation and currently before the court.