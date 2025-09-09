Vernonite in disbelief over $500k lotto win

Photo: BCLC Recent $500,000 Extra prize winner, Randall Dunn.

A Vernon lottery winner said he couldn’t believe his eyes upon learning he’d won $500,000 from a Lotto 6/49 draw.

Randall Dunn thought the machine malfunctioned when it said he’s won checking his ticket for the Aug. 20 draw.

“I checked [using the self-scanner] three times and then took it up to the counter because I wasn’t sure!” said Dunn.

The Vernonite said he was most excited to share the news with his husband, who was in disbelief until he saw the claim slip.

“He yelled ‘yahoo!’ and then we did a little happy dance.”

Dunn plans to celebrate with a nice dinner, and plans to travel to Australia, New Zealand and Fiji next year.

The funds will also help the couple work towards retirement.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Chevron gas station on 32nd Street along the BC-97 in Vernon.