Evacuation alert ends for Noble Canyon Wildfire near Vernon

Photo: BCWS Noble Canyon Wildfire on Sept. 6 south flank looking north

UPDATE 11:44 a.m.

All evacuation alerts for Noble Canyon Fire burning in Lavington have been rescinded now that the wildfire is under control.

In a news release issued on Tuesday morning, the District of Coldstream and Regional District of North Okanagan rescinded evacuation alerts previously put in place for properties in Lavington and Electoral Area D.

“This decision follows the recommendation of BC Wildfire Services and emergency management officials, who have confirmed that the risk from the Noble Canyon Fire has significantly decreased, and it is now safe for residents to return to normal activities,” reads the release.

“We would like to extend deepest gratitude to BC Wildfire Service, the Red Cross, our neighbouring local governments, the Coldstream and Lavington Fire Halls, and all supporting emergency services for their tireless efforts in protecting our community.”

The district is reminding the public to be aware of ongoing fire activity even as alerts have been lifted. People are encouraged to still practice fire safe activities.

According to the news release, the district faced internal issues with the Alertable app used to provide information to the public during emergencies. The district thanked the RDNO for helping it release alerts during the tech issue, and also app for its timely support.

ORIGINAL 9:37 a.m.

The Noble Canyon Wildlife burning in Lavington, near Vernon, is now classified as under control.

BC Wildfire Service said crew saw no growth to the fire overnight an it's now been moved to under control.

Crews will remain onsite today and continue to extend wet lines, mop-up and patrol the fire.

The fire is currently displaying rank one behaviours, which is a smouldering ground fire with a slow rate of spread.

At this time, evacuation alerts remain in place for both the District of Coldstream and Regional District of North Okanagan.

The fire was first discovered on Sept. 5 and remains mapped at 67 Hectares. The fire is believed to be human caused.