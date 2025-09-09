Agricultural sector in North Okanagan doing just OK: report

Photo: Chelsey Mutter File photo of farmland in the RDNO

The agricultural sector in the North Okanagan is doing just OK, according to a report reviewing the last decade since the Regional District of North Okanagan endorsed its last agricultural plan in 2015.

The original plan has 105 strategies and policies to "support and enhance the economic sustainability and resilience of the agricultural industry in the North Okanagan." Now the district plans to update the plan.

During its current plan update, the RDNO is focusing on adding a more substantial economic component and a local food systems lens to the plan.

“Considering the disruption to the agricultural industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change impacts, and tariffs with international trade partners, there is a desire to examine ways to shorten the supply chain and build local food system resilience,” reads a staff report.

“This could include sourcing and producing an increased supply of local foods. There is an opportunity to review, update and modernize the Agricultural Plan to reflect the current needs of the agriculture and food sector, including current regulations.”

Other objectives include:

Update baseline data and information on the food and agriculture sector in the RDNO

Identify new issues and emerging/persisting challenges impacting the region's agricultural sector

Explore policy and zoning options to increase access to local food products

Update policies

Find ways to support the economic viability of the agriculture and agri-food sector

Identify discrepancies between the current and desired future state of agriculture and food systems

Agricultural sector doing just okay

A report presented to a volunteer RDNO committee gave a snapshot of how the agricultural sector has been fairing over the past decade.

The RDNO said it’s doing okay in terms of farm profitability (percentage of profit on each dollar spent), which has increased from 11 per cent in 2011 up to 12 per cent in 2021.

Agricultural employment is also just alright as agricultural jobs declined from 5.6 pe cent to 5.1 per cent of total employment in the RDNO between 2016 and 2021.

despite national growth in temporary foreign workers in the sector. The broader Okanagan (RDNO, RDCO, RDOS) saw agricultural jobs account for just 3.4% of total employment in 2021, placing RDNO above the regional average despite the decline.

Farm diversity also shifted since 2016, “with declines in animal and equine farms, but growth in hay, other crops, and vegetable farming,” reads the report.

The total number of farms in the North Okanagan declined from 1,039 down to 972, between 2016 and 2021.

Overall most of the RDNO’s current diversity index is low as with 87% of farmland is used for forage or pasture.

The re-edited plan is expected to be completed by June 2026, with updates filtering through the Regional Agricultural Advisory Committee Meeting.