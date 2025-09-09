Farmers' Markets around the Okanagan feeling good after strong summer

Ben Low-On

Farmers’ markets in the Okanagan are feeling the high from a strong summer.

According to the market co-ordination for Kelowna, Peachland, and Vernon, Frances Callahan, visitor numbers were up from previous years.

“We saw a lot more from different parts of Canada. A lot from all the way back east to Vancouver. We've had people from overseas and also from the United States,” said Callahan.

Groups of people attending the markets varied from tourists to locals.

Different farmers’ markets celebrated various events throughout the summer, ranging from Canada Day and Mother's Day, to the 30th anniversary of the Kelowna market.

As the Okanagan gets further into fall, each market will operate differently. Starting in November, the Kelowna market will move indoors as it's year-round. The Vernon market will have a wrap-up event at the Vernon Rec Centre at the end of October before reopening next year.

Callaghan told Castanet it's important for people to support farmers markets like these to help the local economy in the Okanagan.

“Farming is one of our main industries here in the Okanagan, shopping and bringing locals to the community, showing food sustainability,” said Callahan.

According to the BC Farmers Market Trail, there are 24 markets across the Thompson Okanagan.