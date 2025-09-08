Parking will be reduced by Enderby City Hall starting next week

Photo: City of Enderby File photo

The City of Enderby is advising motorists of a road and parking lot closure by City Hall, starting next week.

From Sept. 15 to 26 the parking lot north of City Hall, 619 Cliff Ave, will be closed. The smaller lot to the east of the building will remain open.

Over the same period, there will be intermittent road closures on Mill avenue between Belvedere Street and George Street.

Traffic control will help emergency responders, solid waste collection vehicles, and school buses pass through the Mill Avenue work zone when it’s closed. Other traffic should reroute toHubert Avenue or Knight Avenue.

The city said there will also be managed traffic flow on Highway 97A.