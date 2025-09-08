Noble Creek wildfire burning near Coldstream now classified as held

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Noble Canyon wildfire was spotted on Sept. 5.

The Noble Canyon wildfire has calmed down and has now been listed as held, according to BC Wildfire Service.

This means the fire is not expected to grow past its current perimeters.

The 67-hectare wildfire is burning in Lavington and was started Sept. 5. The fire is believed to be human caused.

BCWS information officer Taylor Stewart Shantz told Castanet 53 crew members are on scene and will continue working on containment throughout the day.

Despite the lack of growth, evacuation alerts issued by the District of Coldstream and Regional District of North Okanagan are still in effect for properties along Highway 6 and Noble Canyon.

Anyone in the affected areas is encouraged to gather important documents and belongings as well packing clothes, medications, and toiletries for several days.