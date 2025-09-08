Motorcycles take to North Okanagan roads during 37th annual Motorcycle Toy Run

Ben Low-On

Despite the smoke, close to 200 people rode their motorcycles for a cause during the North Okanagan Motorcycle Toy Run.

The toy run has been a staple in the North Okanagan for the last 37 years.

Motorcyclists drive from Kalamalka Lookout to the Lumby Oval Track which features a beer garden, door prizes, and a 50/50 draw.

The man in the big red suit, Santa Claus, also made an appearance.

“The North Okanagan annual toy run is with a community of motorcycle enthusiasts who come out each year and support a registered non-profit,” said organizer, Adrianna Zeleniski.

Santa’s Anonymous Society runs the event and collects used toys and donations to help families in the North Okanagan. The society helps families with gifts for Christmas and birthdays.

“It’s important as a community that people have some place to go to rely on if they need something, and when they come in the door and the families get to pick out a gift for their child,” said Zeleniski.

Zeleniski told Castanet the toy run helps bring the community together, as well as teaching youth about the importance of giving.

“I know that my kids have been through hard things and just having a teddy bear, but even our kids are learning values that they get to learn to give and donate and support,” said Zeleniski.

Donations can be made anytime through their email or at their Vernon location on Tuesdays.