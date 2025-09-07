15 evacuated properties near Noble Canyon fire can return home

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Noble Canyon wildfire burning Saturday.

UPDATE: 1:40 p.m.

Residents of the 15 properties that were evacuated Friday due to the Noble Canyon wildfire can now return home.

Sunday afternoon, the District of Coldstream downgraded its evacuation order to an alert. This means the previously evacuated residents can return home, but they must still be prepared to leave at a moment's notice if conditions change.

Evacuation alerts remain in place for dozens of properties in the area, but the fire's behaviour has been reduced significantly over the weekend.

The 67-hectare fire is displaying Rank 1 fire behaviour, with some pockets of Rank 2, meaning it's a smouldering ground fire with some visible open flame, but a slow rate of spread.

UPDATE: 11 a.m.

There has been no new growth on the Noble Canyon wildfire overnight, as fire behaviour remains relatively low.

Crews continue to work on the 67-hectare wildfire burning near Lavington Sunday, establishing wet lines along the flanks of the fire.

The fire, which initially spread rapidly when it was first started Friday afternoon, is now displaying Rank 1 fire behaviour, with some pockets of Rank 2 behaviour. This means it's currently a smouldering ground fire with some visible open flame, but a slow rate of spread.

There remains 52 BC Wildfire Service firefighters assigned to the fire, who are working alongside municipal firefighters.

Fifteen properties remain evacuated, while dozens more are under an evacuation alert.

The fire is believed to be human caused.

ORIGINAL: 8:40 a.m.

Fire intensity remains low at the wildfire burning east of Vernon, but 15 nearby properties remain evacuated.

The Noble Canyon fire, burning an estimated 67 hectares near Lavington, was started Friday afternoon. It's believed to be human caused, although details about how it started have not been disclosed by the BC Wildfire Service.

Throughout the day Saturday, the fire continued to display Rank 1 behaviour – a smouldering ground fire with and a slow rate of spread.

The District of Coldstream has declared a local state of emergency. Fifteen properties along Highway 6 and on Noble Canyon Road remain evacuated, while dozens more are under an evacuation alert.

The evacuation alert was expanded to include more properties east of the fire on Saturday afternoon.

There is currently 52 BCWS firefighters assigned to the fire, along with aviation resources like water skimmers and helicopters.