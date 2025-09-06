Vernon fire crews called to fire on Turtle Mountain

UPDATE 3:26 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service said the Turtle Mountain fire is now being held, meaning it is not expected to spread beyond its current perimeter or control lines.

The fire is believed to be human caused

UPDATE 2:43 p.m.

City of Vernon spokesperson Jessica Hewitt said “BC Wildfire Service crews responded quickly, and Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) crews are actively working to contain the fire within established control lines. At this time, there is no immediate threat to structures.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates if conditions change.”

UPDATE: 2 p.m.

Two helicopters are now dropping water on the new grass fire burning on Vernon's Turtle Mountain Saturday afternoon.

The fire is burning above Bella Vista Road near 30th Avenue in a rocky area.

Castanet reporter Darren Handschuh says the smoke has decreased significantly in the last few minutes, as ground crews and the helicopters work to slow the fire's spread.

It's not clear if any homes are threatened in the area at this time.

The BC Wildfire Service says the fire is suspected to be human caused.

Photo: Jon Manchester Vernon Fire Rescue is on scene of the fire on Turtle Mountain.

UPDATE: 1:45 p.m.

Vernon Fire Rescue crews are on scene of the grass fire burning on Turtle Mountain Saturday afternoon and a helicopter is now dropping water on the blaze.

Large open flames and black smoke is visible as crews work to extinguish the fire.

It's not clear at this time how the fire started.

Photo: Contributed A helicopter drops water on the new fire burning on Vernon's Turtle Mountain.

ORIGINAL: 1:30 p.m.

A fire is burning in the Turtle Mountain area of Vernon.

Black smoke can be seen in the area and witnesses tell Castanet open flame can be seen.

No further details are available at this time.

Castanet has a reporter heading to the scene.