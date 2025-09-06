Wildfire east of Vernon grows to 66 ha., suspected human caused

Photo: Tyler Ryckman A helicopter flies over the Noble Canyon wildfire Friday night.

UPDATE: 6:06 p.m.

Evacuation orders and alerts issued on September 5 by the District of Coldstream remain in effect as crews continue to respond to the Noble Canyon wildfire.

Residents are urged to check whether their properties are impacted by reviewing the official Evacuation Order and Evacuation Alert maps available on the District of Coldstream website: coldstream.ca/emergency-notices.

Those currently under an evacuation order are encouraged to register for Emergency Support Services online aess.gov.bc.ca, or by calling the Red Cross support line at 1-888-800-6493. Individuals who cannot stay with friends or family and whose home insurance does not cover evacuation-related expenses may qualify for government assistance.

Crews remain on site responding to the wildfire alongside the Coldstream Fire Department and aerial resources as needed.

The fire is currently displaying Rank 1 behaviour, meaning a smouldering ground fire with a slow rate of spread.

The District of Coldstream says an official update is scheduled for 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 7, 2025, or earlier if new information becomes available.

UPDATE 2:15 p.m.

More properties have been placed under evacuation alert due to the Noble Canyon wildfire Saturday.

After it was sparked Friday afternoon, the wildfire burning east of Vernon in the Lavington area has grown to an estimated 66 hectares.

While the BC Wildfire Service said earlier Saturday that the fire's behaviour has decreased significantly relative to Friday, the Regional District of North Okanagan has now expanded the evacuation alert to several new properties to the east of the fire.

The new alert area runs from 5280 Highway 6 east to the Tolko Mill, and includes the Willems Mill.

Those under an evacuation alert should be prepared to evacuate at a moment's notice.

The new evacuation alert comes after 15 properties were placed under an evacuation order Friday, while dozens more were placed under an alert. A map of the impacted areas can be found below, or by clicking here.

Photo: Emergency Info BC Properties under an evacuation order are in red, while the area under alert is yellow.

UPDATE 12:25 p.m.

The fire burning east of Vernon is now an estimated 66 hectares in size, although the fire's behaviour has decreased significantly since its start on Friday afternoon.

In its latest update, the BC Wildfire Service says the fire is now believed to be human caused, although details about its start have not been disclosed.

A total of 35 ground personnel are working primarily along the eastern and western flanks of the fire, while aerial support is focused on the northern flank.

Saturday, the fire is displaying Rank 1 behaviour – a smouldering ground fire with a slow rate of spread.

“Fire behaviour and activity may increase over the course of the day as temperatures begin to rise again,” the BCWS said.

On Friday afternoon, skimmers were refilling their tanks in Kalamalka Lake. The BCWS says aircraft may continue using nearby lakes this weekend, and boaters should avoid areas where this is occurring.

“Recreational boaters or people using other watercraft who try to get a close-up look at these aircraft present a serious safety risk for air crews and anyone else in the area,” the BCWS said.

“This behaviour is extremely dangerous and interferes with our ability to fight a fire or practice safely, since aircraft cannot collect water when a boat is in the intended flight path.

Fifteen properties along Highway 6 and on Noble Canyon Road remain under an evacuation order, while dozens more are under an evacuation alert.

UPDATE 10:25 a.m.

There is some good news on the fire front east of Vernon, as the fire behaviour has decreased significantly.

The BC Wildfire Service is reporting little growth overnight at the Noble Creek wildfire near Lavington.

Fire Information Officer Cassidy Martin said the fire is currently classified as Rank 1, meaning a smouldering ground fire. Martin said there may be some pockets where the fire is burning Rank 2, with some surface fire.

“With the weather getting hotter throughout the day, it's not uncommon for the fire activity to increase,” Martin said, adding people will still see lots of smoke in the area.

A helicopter is on site as are ground crews. Martin was unsure if the water skimmers will be hitting the fire again today.

“Yesterday we had skimmers, air tankers, helicopters and crew members,” she said. “We hit it pretty hard.”

She said the BCWS will make an arial assessment of the fire this morning to determine what resources will be the most impactful.

Evacuation orders and alerts by the District of Coldstream remain in place.

The hours of the Emergency Social Services reception centre at the District of Coldstream Municipal Hall (9901 Kalamalka Road) have been extended to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

ORIGINAL 6:50 a.m.

Crew remained at the wildfire near Lavington through the night, while a night-vision helicopter kept an eye on any possible growth.

The new Noble Canyon wildfire was sparked east of Vernon on Friday afternoon, and quickly grew to an estimated 50 hectares.

BC Wildfire ground crews and aerial resources, along with Lavington Fire Rescue, hit the fire hard through the afternoon and evening.

When it was first started, the fire was displaying aggressive Rank 4 behaviour, growing rapidly, but as the temperatures cooled into the evening, that behaviour decreased.

Temperatures are forecast to rise to 31 C in the area Saturday.

More BCWS crews are expected to arrive at the fire Saturday morning and aerial resources will return if needed.

The District of Coldstream has declared a local state of emergency. Fifteen properties along Highway 6 and on Noble Canyon Road were put under an evacuation order Friday night, and those properties remain evacuated, while dozens more nearby properties were placed under an evacuation alert.

The Municipal Hall at 9901 Kalamalka Road remained open through the night for evacuees to register.