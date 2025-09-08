City of Vernon buys land for $60K, looking to develop housing

Photo: City of Vernon Full lot owned by the city.

The City of Vernon is looking to help build housing, and as part of that goal, a 1,400-square-foot piece of land is now city-owned for the cost of $60,000, according to a recently declassified motion.

The land is adjacent to other property already owned by the city and will all be consolidated. The latest purchase means Vernon now owns about 20,635 sq. ft. near the 39 Ave and 29 street roundabout.

The city also approved spending up to $15,000 for fees associated with the purchase.

In November 2024, council approved spending up to $50,000 to demolish a single-family dwelling in one of the adjacent lots. At the time, city staff said the site is expected to be redeveloped in the “short to medium term.”

According to Vernon's zoning map, the land is zoned for Medium Scale Housing, which allows housing up to six storeys be developed. The bylaw allows for apartment housing, single stair egress apartment buildings, and stacked townhouses on individual lots and land assemblies.

Permitted development also includes supportive housing and long-term care facilities.

According to city documents, the site is all part of a city plan to help build a housing development – something that's long been a top issue for the city.

Last month, Vernon was handed a target from the provincial government to build 1,829 homes over the next five years. The target doesn't require the city to build homes itself, but rather to "create the conditions for housing development, including updating zoning bylaws or streamlining development approval processes."

In it's own housing needs assessment report, the city said it will need to build 5,933 houses by 2031.

In July, Vernon council created a task force to lobby upper levels of government for land to be used for affordable housing.