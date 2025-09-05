Evacuations orders and alerts issues by District of Coldstream due to wildfire near Lavington

Photo: Tyler Ryckman View of the wildfire near Highway 6 and the entrance of Noble Canyon Road.

UPDATE 9:08 p.m.

The District of Coldstream has declared a local state of emergency and issued evacuation orders and alerts on Friday night due to the Noble Canyon wildfire near Lavington.

The evacuation order was issued and is effective immediately for several properties along Highway 6 and Noble Canyon Road. The full list can be found online here.

Residents are advised to:

Leave the area immediately

Close all windows and doors

Shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers

Close gates (latch), but do not lock

Gather your family: take a neighbour or someone who needs help

Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, and Keys) only if they are immediately available.

Take pets in pet kennels or on leash.

Do not use more vehicles than you have to.

Do not use the telephone unless you need emergency service.

Evacuation alerts have been issued for several properties along Buchanan Road, Dure Meadow Road, Freeman Drive, Highway 6, Park Lane, Petworth Road, School Road and Warren Road. The full list can be found online here.

Those under alert should be prepared to evacuate their premises or property should it be found necessary. Other recommendations from the district include:

Locating all family members or co-workers and designating a meeting location outside the evacuation area, should an evacuation be called while separated.

Gathering essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), immediate care needs for dependents and, if you choose, keepsakes (photographs, etc). Have these items readily available for quick departure.

Preparing to move any disabled persons and/or children.

Moving pets and livestock to a safe area.

Arranging to transport your household members or co-workers in the event of an evacuation order.

Arranging accommodation for your family, if possible, staying with family or friends is recommended.

Monitoring news sources for information on evacuation orders

The district said the next update will be issued at 9 a.m. on Saturday or as new information becomes available.

Residents are also encouraged to download the Alertable app on their mobile device to receive all urgent communications regarding wildfires within the area.

Photo: District of Coldstream Properties shown in yellow are on alert, those in red are on order

UPDATE 8:48 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service crews will be remaining on site overnight with a night vision helicopter to keep handling the Noble Canyon wildfire near Lavington.

Fire information officer Cassidy Martin said the night vision helicopter will be supporting ground crews and patrols done by the Lavington Fire Department.

"There will be eyes on it overnight, and then tomorrow we have additional crews showing up, and they'll be continuing operations into the day tomorrow with again the support of aerial resources as needed," she added.

The fire is listed as estimated 50 hectares in size and remains out of control, but Martin said the activity has decreased.

"It's displaying that rank two and three behaviour, meaning overall low vigour surface fire, still moderate but slow rate of spread, with occasional candling," she said.

"That'll continue to decrease overnight, just with the temperatures dropping and the relative humidity rising throughout the evening."

With temperatures expected to be hot again tomorrow, BCWS is prepared to tackle the challenge.

"We know that there is some precipitation in the weather outlook for the weekend, but not a whole ton," Martin said.

"Things are just really dry right now. So regardless of if there's some precipitation or more moisture in the air, we'll still be actioning on this fire."

Aircraft may be using nearby lakes for water supply, and boaters are reminded to slow down and vacate areas where water-skimming aircraft are operating.

Photo: Keray Snodgrass Noble Canyon wildfire near Lavington is showing a decrease in activity

UPDATE 7:10 p.m.

The Regional District of North Okanagan is urging all residents and visitors to avoid the Noble Canyon and Becker Lake/Bardolph area due to the Noble Canyon wildfire on Friday.

The fire started behind the Lavington Canco gas station on Friday afternoon.

"Active wildfire efforts are underway, and we are asking for the public's support to ensure these efforts can be completed as safely and effectively as possible," the RDNO said in their release.

"Further information will be issued as updates are received from the BC Wildfire Service."

Residents can also visit www.rdno.ca, the RDNO Facebook page, and listen to local radio for updates.

"Residents are also encouraged to download the Alertable app on their mobile device to receive all urgent communications regarding wildfires within the area."

Photo: Shawn Valair Lavington fire. Taken from Lavington Elementary/fire Dept.

UPDATE 6:45 p.m.

It's all hands and aircraft on deck Friday night as BC Wildfire Service tackles a wildfire near Lavington.

Fire information officer Cassidy Martin said they have a skimmer group overhead on the fire, along with air tankers and helicopters. Ground crews are on site working with the Lumby and Lavington fire departments.

The fire is listed as estimated 30 hectares in size, but that is expected to change.

"We are expecting it to grow. We know it has grown. We just don't have that updated size estimation currently, so people can expect to see that number increase," Martin said.

The fire is currently displaying rank four fire behaviour, meaning a highly vigorous surface fire with torching, or passive crown fire.

BCWS has aircraft that may be relaying on nearby lakes as additional water supplies and are asking boaters to slow down and vacate areas where they are operating, preferably moving close to the shore.

Martin said there are quite a few lakes in the near vicinity to the fire, so BCWS wanted to make sure everyone is aware.

A reminder from BCWS that recreational boaters or people using other watercraft who try to get a close-up look at these aircraft present a serious safety risk for air crews and anyone else in the area.

"This behaviour is extremely dangerous and interferes with our ability to fight a fire or practice safely, since aircraft cannot collect water when a boat is in the intended flight path," they said.

Martin said BCWS did receive a lot of phone calls when the fire first started, which they are grateful for.

"We just want to thank the public for being so quick and doing their due diligence when reporting wildfires when they see them. It was great for our operations team to get a jump on this," she said.

Photo: Contributed Heavy smoke continues from wildfire near Lavington

UPDATE 5:13 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service said numerous ground crews and more than six aircraft, rotary and fixed wing, are responding to the fire.

Lumby and Lavington fire departments are on scene and the BX Swan Lake Fire Department is ready to respond of called upon.

Both the Regional District of North Okanagan and the District of Coldstream said they are aware of the fire. There are no evacuation alerts or orders at this time.

Photo: Keray Snodgrass A fire burning near Lavington has grown to 30 hectares.

UPDATE 4:46 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service has mapped the fire at 30 hectares.

It is classified as out of control and is believed to be human caused.

The fire is burning towards Noble Canyon, a popular area for off road vehicles and camping.

UPDATE 4:29 p.m.

Witnesses tell Castanet helicopters are now on scene.

ORIGINAL STORY 4:21 p.m.

Crews are responding to a wildfire near Lavington.

Dale MacLean can see the fire from his home.

“It's unreal,” MacLean said. “It's on top of the mountain and it's starting to go up and over.”

MacLean said he initially saw smoke at 3:50 p.m., and within 20 minutes it reached the top of the hill on the east side of Highway 6.

MacLean said the fire quickly reached the tree line.

“The winds are blowing really bad right now,” he said. “We can see flames jumping probably 100 metres ahead of the fire.”

The flames are heading toward Bardoph Lake, through an area with numerous Coldstream Ranch cattle.

The BC Wildfire Service is sending ground crews and air resources to the fire.

Castanet will have more information as soon as it becomes available.