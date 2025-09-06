Casting a line on Vancouver Island 61 years ago

Today's trip down Memory Lane heads up the Mahatta River in search of steelhead trout.

Vernon historian and videographer Francois Arseneault has acquired numerous episodes of the popular outdoor TV series Tides and Trails, which he converts to a 4K format.

This week, we go back to 1964 and travel to the northern end of Vancouver Island for a fishing expedition.

Arseneault said that as road access was almost non-existent to Port Hardy 61 years ago, show host and sportsman Ted Peck and cameraman Bill Dennett flew by Pacific Western Airlines. They travelled "aboard their top-of-the-line DC6” to connect with a BC Air Beaver float plane to the Rayanir Corporation logging camp at the mouth of the Mahatta River, 15 km up the Quatsino Sound.

“This is a part of BC, very much wild and remote to this day. Very few people make the effort to visit the area, but it’s very much worthwhile with endless forests and wildlife in every direction,” Arseneault said.

“Ted is joined by Pat Shriber, logging superintendent with Rayanir, as they access fishing spots along the river, and in his usual comforting, friendly fashion, proceeds to entertain the viewers,” Arseneault said. “He goes into much detail about the fish and occasionally touches on conservation measures; he clearly was a sportsman and believed in taking care of the sport so as to allow it to be successful.”

Arseneault is always looking for more information on the vintage footage he digs up, and he encourages people to add their input in the comments section on his YouTube page.

Arseneault has an extensive collection of vintage footage, and he is looking for more.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].