Vernon's BX Farm Tour returns Sept. 20 to 21

Vernon's BX Farm Tour returns for a celebration of local agriculture.

The fifth annual event takes place on Sept. 20 and 21 and this year’s event is bursting with new experiences, family fun, and fresh opportunities to connect with the land and the people who grow our food.

This year, there will be four new farms and one new stop of interest.

Also new this year is the Kids' Scavenger Hunt. Complete the tour-wide scavenger hunt and enter to win a special prize.

There will also be a limited ddition BX Farm Tour colouring book. Limited quantities available. The tour is also partnering with Cambium Cider Co. to present a Community Harvest Dinner on Sept. 25.

Participants will enjoy a locally-sourced meal in an orchard setting, surrounded by friends, farmers and neighbours.

Limited tickets are available and are for sale online. Limited tickets available.

The fan favourite Farm Passports are back where participants can stamp their way through the tour and enter to win a farmer’s basket loaded with local goods.

The kid's colouring contest is also back by popular demand.

Participants can also get up close with animals, crops, farm equipment and more interactive experiences across the BX.

For more information, click here.