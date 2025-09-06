Vernon pub avoids fine for serving minor during 'unusual circumstances'

Photo: Facebook Photo of 1516 Pub & Grill patio.

After accidentally serving beer to a minor, a Vernon pub is avoiding fines because of unusual circumstances surrounding the incident and due diligence in liquor licence training.

In a decision made last month, the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch found 1516 Pub & Grill served a minor beer. As part of its inspection process, LCRB hires minor agents, people younger than 19, to ensure staff are asking minors for ID.

On Feb. 19, just before 4:30 p.m., a minor agent hired by the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch entered 1516. The minor ordered a beer from one manager, who rang the order in, and the beer was served to him by a different manager.

Neither manager asked the minor for his ID, and they were the only two employees that day.

The second manager said she’d seen her coworker speak with the minor agent, ring in and ready a beer for them, and she assumed he’d checked for ID because he had a long serving history.

Both employees said they expected the winter shift to be a slow one, but a surprise, large private dining room party meant the pair were “run off their feet.”

“On that day, a reservation had been made for 15 people in the private dining room; however, unexpectedly and without any prior notice, 40 people arrived instead,” reads the decision. “With only two staff on duty – Manager #1 and Manager #2 – they were overwhelmed by the number of these unexpected customers, plus they still had the main dining room to serve.”

The number of unexpected customers caused chaos for the employees and put communication and flows “way out of whack”. The one manager said they would have checked the minor agent's ID on any normal day “as per our very clear policies.”

According to the decision, the error of serving a minor was due “solely to circumstances that were both unusual and unanticipated.” That, combined with the first manager’s many years of experience combined meant no level of additional training could have prevented the mistake, according to the decision.

"While I find the licensee’s training and systems need improvements, the standard to be applied is not one of perfection and is, instead, reasonableness in the circumstances," reads the decision. "On that basis and in these particular circumstances, I find that the licensee has adequate training and an adequate system of ongoing supervision.

With the pub meeting the defence of due diligence, it avoids a $7,000 or seven-day license suspension penalty for the breach.