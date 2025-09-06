Tickets on sale for the Kalamalka Rotary Dream Auction

Photo: Kal Rotary The Kalamalka Rotary Dream Auction is back, celebrating its 41st year.

The Kalamalka Rotary Dream Auction is back, celebrating its 41st year.

Tickets are now on sale for the popular event, and only 350 will be sold.

The black-tie gala takes place Saturday, Nov. 15, at the Prestige Vernon Lodge & Conference Centre.

This year’s cosmic theme promises an evening of fine dining, entertainment and live and silent auction items.

“The Dream Auction is our community’s way of dreaming big together,” says Brian Reid, Kal Rotary president. “It’s an evening of joy and generosity where every dollar raised helps build brighter futures right here in the North Okanagan.”

Doors open at 4 p.m. Guests are welcomed with interactive experiences, cocktails and the jazz vocals of Cat Wells.

Dinner and the live auction start at 6 p.m. which features a gourmet meal followed by the live auction and getaway packages.

The silent auction goes until 9 p.m. and features an array of curated items, gift baskets and local treasures - no apps or devices needed.

Party goers can then dance the night away with high-energy classics performed by Feet First.

The Dream Auction remains the signature fundraising event of Kalamalka Rotary.

According to Kal Rotrary, since it began, the gala has raised millions of dollars to support health care, education, youth programming and community infrastructure across the North Okanagan and abroad.

This year, a portion of the proceeds will support an expansion of the Okanagan Science Centre, creating more opportunities for hands-on learning and inspiring programming.

“We are incredibly honoured to be one of the primary recipients of this year’s Dream Auction,” says Dione Chambers, OSC executive director. “This funding will allow us to reach new heights, offering more interactive learning and accessible experiences for families across the North Okanagan.”

Tickets are $250 per person and $2,000 for a reserved table of eight.

Tickets are available online or by emailing George Agar at [email protected].

Guests who purchase tickets by Oct. 15 will be entered into a draw for a VIP Science Centre Experience: a private evening tour with hands-on exhibits, catered refreshments and sparkling surprises for eight.