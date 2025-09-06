7th Annual World Religions Conference to be held in Vernon

Photo: Pexels Speakers from 10 faith groups will be in Vernon for the 7th Annual World Religions Conference.

The free event will be held at the Vernon Recreation Centre Oct. 8 at 6:30 p.m.

The conference is sponsored by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamma'at faith group.

Speakers will address the topic, Is There Hope For Peace?

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama`at is the largest organized Muslim Community in World. It was founded by Hazrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad of Qadian, India in 1889.

According to the World Religious Conference website, the objective of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama`at is to educate the world about Islam, to promote understanding between people of different religions and to bring harmony among the people of the world by bringing them closer to God. The community is known around the world with it motto, Love for All, Hatred for None.